The Dunwoody Homeowners Association begins the New Year with its annual meeting on Sunday, Jan. 13, to discuss accomplishments from 2018.

The meeting will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the new Dunwoody Nature Center pavilion, 5343 Roberts Drive.

The meeting will include granting awards to outstanding residents and businesses and the announcement of the 2019 July 4th Parade theme and grand marshal.

