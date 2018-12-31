Sandy Springs has renewed its agreement with the city of Atlanta to provide or recieve extra fire emergency services if needed.

Sandy Springs has mutual aid agreements with several other jurisdictions. The agreement with Atlanta was nearing expiration, and Atlanta asked Sandy Springs to renew, Fire Chief Keith Sanders said.

The agreement provides assurances that if an emergency or events exceeds the immediate resources, skill and equipment capacities of the city’s Fire Department, Atlanta will assist.

