The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Glenridge Drive closure

Jan. 2-4, northbound and southbound under I-285 closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Jan. 2-4, eastbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Jan. 2-4, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, two left lanes, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway lane closures

Jan. 2-4, eastbound to Barfield Road southbound, one right-turn lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Jan. 4, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.