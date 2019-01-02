5 Seasons Brewing Company, a Sandy Springs restaurant and brewery located in The Prado Shopping Center, has closed.

The restaurant, which was located at 5600 Roswell Road, announced in a Dec. 31 Facebook post that it would not reopen.

“As many of you know, tonight marks the end of our lease here at the Prado location and we will be closing our doors here in Sandy Springs at midnight,” the business said in the post. The second location in Atlanta at 1000 Marietta St. will remain open.

The brewpub’s announcement follows the closure of the Publix in the same shopping center Dec. 29.

5 Seasons Brewing had been open in The Prado since 2001, according to the business’ website. Following the redevelopment of the shopping center in 2007, 5 Seasons Brewing sued the developer, Sembler, fearing the restaurant would go bankrupt if it did not receive compensation for losing business during construction.

The shopping center is now owned by North American Development Group.