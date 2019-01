The city is offering Christmas tree recycling on Jan. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at various locations, including the Home Depot at 2525 Piedmont Road in Lindbergh.

The “Bring One for the Chipper” recycling program also will accept Christmas trees at Home Depot stores in Midtown and Cascade, and at the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials at 1110 Hill St. in Chosewood Park.

For more information, email kabc@atlantaga.gov or call 404-330-6240.