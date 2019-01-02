California-based Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar could soon be coming to Dunwoody as part of a proposed commercial development that includes two commercial buildings on a small section of Perimeter Mall’s parking lot.

The restaurant, which recently announced it was opening a new spot in Peachtree Corners, has already signed onto the proposed project at the corner of Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center West, according to city officials. The development would be on what is now slightly less than 3 acres of parking lot. A second tenant has not been announced.

Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar includes a separate pooch-friendly menu and dog-friendly patio. Besides California, restaurants are located in Texas, Colorado and Nevada.

Representatives from Brookfield Property REIT Inc., on behalf of Perimeter Mall LLC, owners of the mall at 4400 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, are set to go before the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

The real estate company is seeking a variance to eliminate the 50-foot setback requirement from both roads and instead allow for a 0- to 10-foot setback, according to documents on file with the city. Doing so allows the buildings to be constructed near the street as part of the Perimeter Center zoning approved in 2017.

A representative from Brookfield Property could not be immediately reached.

The mall recently sold nearly 4 acres of an unused portion of its parking lot near the Dunwoody MARTA station where a 16-story office building is now going up and a 10-story hotel is also planned.

Another commercial development is proposed just down Ashford-Dunwoody Road between Meadow Lane and Ashwood Parkway where P.F. Chang’s is currently located. Branch Properties wants to pave over the small pond on site for a parking lot and build an anchor grocery store as well as a bank, a gas station and convenience store and four commercial buildings.