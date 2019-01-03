A man accused of robbing banks in Texas days before Christmas was arrested in Brookhaven this week. Police say a license plate reader in the city tipped them off the suspect was in the city and led to his arrest.

Brookhaven Police arrested Walter Cobb, 36, on Jan 2. He faces local charges of driving with a broken brake light and suspended license, DUI and possession of marijuana, according to a city press release.

Cobb also faces charges in Denton, Texas, for allegedly robbing at least two banks before Dec. 25. According to DeKalb County jail records, Cobb is from Warrenton, Ga.

Denton, Texas police put out information that Cobb was a suspect to the public and law enforcement authorities, including surveillance images and his description. After the LPR alerted Brookhaven Police that Cobb was in the city and his location, “officers quickly converged on the area and located the suspect,” according to the press release.

Brookhaven and Georgia Power teamed up in 2017 to install LPRs throughout the city to track information on cars within the city. Residents have also had Georgia Power install the LPRs in their neighborhoods. The LPRs focus on offenses such as carjackings, stolen vehicles and wanted persons, according to police.