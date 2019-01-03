The Dunwoody Homeowners Association has set a new date, Feb. 10, for its meeting about the state’s controversial plans to add toll lanes along the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

The meeting, which will feature a presentation from the Georgia Department of Transportation, will run 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the North DeKalb Cultural Arts Center, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.

The meeting previously was scheduled for Feb. 3, which is Super Bowl Sunday.

The DHA is an influential community group represents a city whose officials are increasingly expressing concerns about how the toll lanes might impact such neighborhoods as Georgetown. The lanes are expected to plug into neighborhood streets, require property purchases for right of way, and tower 30 feet or higher on ramps in certain areas.

GDOT has repeatedly declined to publicly release any information about possible property-takings and purchases for the toll lanes. Early concepts shown to Fulton County Schools officials showed possible impacts to several school properties in Sandy Springs.

In addition to the DHA meeting, two meetings at Fulton County schools will particularly address the district’s concerns about possible property-taking and other impacts at local schools. The meetings are scheduled for Jan. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Dunwoody Springs Elementary, 8100 Roberts Drive; and Jan. 16, 6:30-8 p.m., at Riverwood International Charter School, 5900 Raider Drive.

GDOT’s “express lanes” or “managed lanes” project would add four new toll-only lanes along I-285 and Ga. 400 in the Perimeter Center area over the next decade, with the intent of improving overall traffic flow. The Ga. 400 lanes also would carry a new MARTA bus rapid transit route. The lanes are intended to connect with an eventual metro-wide system, including the recently opened Northwest Corridor lanes along I-75 and I-575.

So far, GDOT has not held general public meetings about the toll lanes plans, but says that such meetings are coming in the “first quarter” of 2019 for the Ga. 400 plan and later in the year for the I-285 plan.