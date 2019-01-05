Anyone who lives, works and travels along North Druid Hills Road is invited to weigh in on the future of the busy corridor at two upcoming open houses hosted by the city of Brookhaven.

Identical public open houses for the North Druid Hills Corridor Study will be held on Monday, Jan. 14, and Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The first open house on Jan. 14 will be held at City Hall Council Chambers, 4362 Peachtree Road NE, and the second open house on Jan. 16 will be held at the Briarwood Community Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE.

The public is invited to visit either public meeting at any time between 6 and 8 p.m. to learn more about the study and view preliminary ideas for intersection improvements, lane configurations and enhanced facilities for people walking, biking and using transit, according to a press release.

The North Druid Hills Road Corridor Study is a visioning process to gain general consensus for a range of short, mid, and long-term options to improve traffic operations, safety, and multimodal connectivity for the North Druid Hills Road corridor.

The study will be completed simultaneously with the traffic analysis associated with the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Development of Regional Impact (DRI) and I-85/North Druid Hills Road interchange improvement, according to the release.

Last year, the city said average daily traffic volumes ranged from 50,000 vehicles per day between Briarcliff Road and I-85, over 35,000 vehicles per day north of I-85 to East Roxboro Road, and 15,400 vehicles per day between East Roxboro Road and Peachtree Road/SR 141.

In 2016, the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and Peachtree Road/SR 141 in 2016 was about 45,000 vehicles per day, according to city officials.

The study objectives are to:

Improve connectivity between the eastern and western parts of Brookhaven and facilitate north-south travel along North Druid Hills Road.

Improve biking and walking conditions along the corridor.

Enhance access to key destinations and expand options for how to reach those locations, including on foot, by bike, and by transit and car.

Improve the efficiency of traveling along North Druid Hills Road while accommodating anticipated future traffic levels.

Improve traffic operations at key intersections along the corridor.

Accommodate changes in traffic patterns from DeKalb County School redistricting.

This project began in July 2018 and is expected to be completed in April 2019. A second round of public open houses will be held in March 2019.

For more information, visit the project page on Brookhaven’s website at www.BrookhavenGa.gov/NDruidHills .