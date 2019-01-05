Sandy Springs has set its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day tribute for Jan. 21.

The program will highlight volunteers from Los Niños Primero, a Sandy Springs nonprofit that provides year-round education to Latino children, according to its website. The event will also include performances by the children, the press release said.

“Dr. King believed that even the smallest amount of encouragement and support to help someone matters,” said Mayor Rusty Paul in the release. “It is fitting that we use this day to acknowledge the many who give of themselves by volunteering, and at the same time, inform the community on opportunities where they, too, can get involved.”

The event is a city tradition that started back in 2007. The city’s Humanitarian Award was traditionally given out at the event, but that ended last year when the city decided to transition to focusing on volunteer groups.

Sandy Springs businessman Oz Hill will return as host and Pastor Henry Bush of Sharon Community United Methodist Church will return to provide an address, as they have both done for every previous event, the release said.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. in the Studio Theatre at City Springs, located at 1 Galambos Way.