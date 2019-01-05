The city of Dunwoody and program partner Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital is holding its monthly “Walk with a Doc” event on Jan. 12 at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road.

Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the front field, opposite the playground. The walk will last an hour.

The Walk with a Doc program is focused on getting participants active in a Dunwoody park while talking with a healthcare professional host who can provide support to walkers and answer questions during the walk.

Healthy snacks, coffee and blood pressure checks are also a standard part of Dunwoody’s Walk with a Doc walking program. Pre-registration is not required.