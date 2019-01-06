The state legislators who make up the DeKalb County Legislative Delegation are holding a Jan. 9 town hall meeting at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Residents are invited to talk to their local state senators and representatives and find out more what bills and other topics could come up at the Gold Dome this year. The General Assembly’s 2019 session convenes Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

This year, the entire DeKalb delegation is made up of Democrats. The last Republicans on the delegation lost in November. State Rep. Meagan Hanson (R-Brookhaven) lost to newcomer Matthew Wilson and state Sen. Fran Millar lost to former state Rep. Sally Harrell.