Fulton County government has rolled out a new version of its oak-tree logo, which has been updated for the first time since 1989.

The previous logo showed a silhouette of the tree on a background of graded lines and was colored in blue and white. The new logo retains the tree in blue, now surrounded by a blue-and-orange swirl.

The new logo was adopted by the Board of Commissioners in October and was created in-house to minimize costs, according to a press release.

“Fulton County is a big deal. It’s important that our logo reflects a community that us a leader in the region nationally and even internationally,” said Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts in the release. “We have a great team doing great things, and it’s time for a fresh image.”