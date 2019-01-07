A sign for Perimeter Mall’s Nordstrom department store is being relocated to the parking deck next to the new Twelve24 office building now under construction on Hammond Drive next to the Dunwoody MARTA Station.

City officials late last year approved the move of the sign so it could be viewed from the Hammond Drive. If the sign stayed on the Perimeter Mall building, it would be completely hidden behind the new 16-story office building expected to open next year. A 9-story Hyatt Place hotel is also being built behind the office building.

The parking deck was once the west parking deck for the MARTA station. MARTA terminated its lease last year with mall owner General Growth Properties.

Perimeter Mall sold the parking deck and nearly 4 acres of its parking lot next to the MARTA station on Hammond Drive to Trammell Crow to build the new office building and hotel.