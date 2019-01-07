Twelve townhomes are proposed to be built on less than one acre of property at the corner of Dresden Drive and Camille Drive in Brookhaven where three single-family houses currently sit. The site is just east of the Brookhaven Village restaurant and retail center.

A rezoning request for the project goes to the Planning Commission on Feb. 6.

The proposed development does not fall under the city’s new workforce housing mandate, according to city officials. The 10 percent workforce requirement is required for rezonings and special land use permits of multiunit developments and townhomes are considered single-family housing.

The applicant, Kenneth J. Wood of Planners and Engineers Collaborative in Peachtree Corners, is asking to have the properties at 2565 and 2575 Camille Drive and 1482 Dresden Drive rezoned from RS-75, a district that allows detached single-family homes to be built on 10,000 square foot lots, to RSA-18, a district that permits townhomes at 18 units per acre. The proposed development would be about 15.2 units per acre, according to documents on file with the city.

The developers to tear down the single-family houses and build six townhomes fronting Dresden Drive and six townhomes facing the rear property line.

A private park space including a dog park would be included in the proposed project.