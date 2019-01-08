NCG Cinemas is taking over a large space in Northeast Plaza on Buford Highway where it plans to open an 11-screen theater before the end of the year.

The new movie theater will be opening in the 32,334-square-feet location where another movie theater was located years ago and where the Atlanta Peach Ballroom, a Latino nightclub, operated before closing about three years ago.

The theater will show first-run movies and offer reserved seating with recliners and enhanced concessions. Plans are to open in November 2019, according to Kristin Moore, spokesperson for Brixmor Property Group, owner of Northeast Plaza.

Brookhaven’s location will the seventh NCG Cinemas in Georgia, Moore said. NCG Cinemas has theaters in Acworth, Marietta, Peachtree Corners, Peachtree City, Snellville and Stone Mountain.

NCG Cinemas is the brand name for Neighborhood Cinema Group, a movie theater chain headquartered in Michigan. The Northeast Plaza theater will also be the 25th location of an NCG Cinemas in the country, Moore said.