The City Council plans to host its annual retreat where it sets the year’s priorities on Jan. 22.

The retreat is planned to held at 8 a.m. in City Hall at 1 Galambos Way, city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said in an email.

Items that are expected to be up for discussion include the North End Revitalization Task Force’s report and the design for the new “cultural center” that could house local groups and an art exhibit. Every city department also makes some form of report on the past year’s accomplishments and work to come in 2019.