A proposed daycare center on Clairmont Road should be rejected by the City Council because it does not fit in with a vision to transform the busy road into a pedestrian-friendly corridor, according to members of the Brookhaven Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission voted Jan. 9 to recommend denial of the rezoning needed for the 14,000 square-foot proposed daycare center on approximately one acre at the corner of Clairmont Road and Bragg Street. The City Council is slated to make a the final decision Jan. 22.

Chair Stan Segal said the project’s design of a surface parking lot and rectangular building fails to fulfill the city’s vision to transform Clairmont Road into a pedestrian-friendly boulevard. He also criticized plans to squeeze the building and parking lot into a small lot that also would also need a variance to reduce a required buffer between single-family homes from 50 feet to 10 feet.

“The scale is a self-inflicted wound,” he said. “It doesn’t fit.”

Numerous Ashford Park residents spoke out against the proposed development, raising concerns about increased traffic.