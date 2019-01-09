The new Hyatt Place Hotel is set to soon break ground in Perimeter Center behind the Twelve24 office tower now going up next to the Dunwoody MARTA station. New images of what the hotel will look like along with dozens of more images of interior and exterior views of the officer tower and a short video envisioning the entire development have been posted to the Twelve24 website at https://1224hammond.com.

Trammell Crow is working with Concord Hospitality Enterprises to develop the 9-story, 177-room Hyatt Place Hotel directly connected to Twelve24. Hotel guests and Twelve24 tenants will share the elevated outdoor terrace level between the two buildings. The hotel is expected to open in mid-2020.

The 16-story Twelve24 building is a development project of Trammell Crow Company and a joint venture partner advised by CBRE Global Investors. The building is set to open in 2020. National staffing company Insight Global Insight has already announced plans to relocate from its current headquarters building at the Ashford Green building at 4170 Ashford-Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven to the Dunwoody office tower.

Trammell Crow received an approximate $130 million tax abatement over 10 years from the Dunwoody Development Authority for Twelve24; Concord ATL Perimeter LLC got a $38 million tax abatement over 10 years.