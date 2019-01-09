The security industry organization behind the lawsuit against Sandy Springs’ false alarm ordinance is planning to file an appeal following the complaint’s dismissal.

In March 2018, the Georgia Electronic Life Safety & System Association and two Georgia alarm companies sued the city, claiming the false alarm ordinance violates their constitutional right to due process. The court dismissed the lawsuit Dec. 12, saying there is no evidence it violates the company’s constitutional rights by fining them for customers’ mistakes.

An appeal is planned to be filed Jan. 10, according to Stan Martin, executive director of the Texas-based Security Industry Alarm Coalition, a nonprofit organization that is advising the Georgia plaintiffs in filing the lawsuit.

“We believe we have sufficient legal support for our position and case law is on our side,” Martin said.

Martin had previously said his organization was “disappointed the judge would not allow the case to be heard.”

“We certainly, respectfully don’t agree with the judge’s opinion,” he said.

The city said in a press release about the lawsuit dismissal that it “maintains that it is trying to resolve a public safety crisis created by the alarm industry.”