A lane closure on Pharr Road at the Peachtree Road intersection that has bedeviled Buckhead drivers for months has an end in sight, NPU-B members learned at their Jan. 8 meeting.

A mechanical hoist is currently parked in the right-most lane on Pharr for Mill Creek’s Modera Buckhead apartment tower construction. City staffer Samia Makoi told NPU-B that the project contractor says the hoist will be moved and the lane reopened by the end of January.

A broken-down construction crane blocking that section of Peachtree for the neighboring Sutton apartment tower project drew massive media attention in December. But smaller lane closures for both projects have drawn community complaints for months about regular traffic tie-ups.