Julia Bernath, who represents Sandy Springs, was elected the vice president of the Fulton School Board at its Jan. 8 meeting.

“I am happy to serve and delighted to continue in public service as our board’s vice president,” Bernath said in a press release. “Thank you for your confidence in me.”

Linda Bryant, who represents south Fulton, was elected president, the release said.

Bernath, who represents District 7 and just began her fifth term, represents portions of Sandy Springs, as well as Roswell, Johns Creek and Alpharetta. The vice president serves a one-year term, according to the release.

She previously served as school board president from 2007 to 2009 and as vice president from 2009 to 2010, according to the release. She also previously led the district’s Employee Pension Plan board, the release said.

She is a member of such local groups as the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs and the Sandy Springs Education Force, the release said.

At the state level, Bernath is an active member and previous president of the Georgia School Boards Association, as well as a graduate of Leadership GSBA. Additionally, she is a graduate of Leadership Atlanta, Leadership Sandy Springs and other programs, according to the release.