The first funds to be spent from Brookhaven’s $40 million parks bond will go toward removal of invasive plants in all city parks and green spaces. The City Council voted Jan. 8 to award the $201,226.61 contract to Ed Castro Landscape Inc.

The scope of work includes the removal of 25 non-native species including kudzu, English ivy, mimosa, privet and bamboo. Herbicides will be used as part of the removal of the invasive plants. The chemicals will be limited in use and will not be “broadcast” spray over wide swaths of park area but instead be used in “spot spraying” in limited areas, according to Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden.

The City Council is expected to hire a project manager to oversee the entire parks bond spending at its Jan. 22 meeting. The project manager will oversee the invasive plant species removal, City Manager Christian Sigman told the council.

The first part of the removal includes digging up and tilling the dirt where invasive plants grow. Spraying of herbicides is set to start in the spring. The work is expected to be complete by the end of the summer.

Voters approved the $40 million parks bond referendum in the Nov. 6 election.

Spending per park:

Blackburn Park — $42,932.25

Fernwood Park — $13,788.38

Murphey Candler Park — $89,908.43

Osborne Park — $7,675.21

Parkside Park — $4,307.36

Skyland Park — $3,093.74

Georgian Hills Park — $6,098.26

Brookhaven Park — $13,682.36

Lynwood Park — $6,098.26

North Druid Hills Road green space at 1623 North Druid Hills Road — $13,682.36