Lee Morris, the District 3 Fulton County Commissioner who represents part of Sandy Springs and all of Buckhead, was elected vice chair of the board at its Jan. 9 meeting, the county announced.

Morris was elected unanimously by the board to the position, which has a one-year term, according to a press release.

Morris has served as a Fulton commissioner since 2015. He previously served on the Atlanta City Council and the boards of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and Georgia Public Defender Council, the release said.