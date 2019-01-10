A project to build two restaurants on a corner of the Perimeter Mall parking lot got the thumbs up from the Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals and construction is set to start this year.

The ZBA voted unanimously Jan. 10 to approve a variance to eliminate the 50-foot setback requirement on Ashford-Dunwoody and Perimeter Center West roads and instead allow for a 0- to 10-foot setback. The new setback allows the buildings to be built closer to the road and sidewalks as part of the city’s vision to create a more pedestrian-friendly Perimeter Center.

Zoning for the approximate 3 acre parcel remains C-1, or commercial.

Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar is expected to be one of the restaurants according to city officials, although representatives of Perimeter Mall at the ZBA meeting would only say they were interested in the site and a lease had not been signed. The representatives declined to say who the tenants would be and did not comment after the meeting other than to say construction is slated to begin this year.

Entrances for the restaurants would be from the parking lot, but consideration is being made to also include entrances from the sidewalks along the roads.