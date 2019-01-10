Jeff Rader, the District 2 representative on the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners that includes a portion of Brookhaven, was elected for a second term as presiding officer at the commission’s Jan. 8 meeting. This is Rader’s second term as presiding officer.

District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw was elected to a second term as deputy presiding officer.

The Board of Commissioners is required to elect a presiding officer and deputy presiding officer at its first meeting of each new year. Rader and Bradshaw, who served as officers of the commission in 2018, were unanimously reelected, according to a DeKalb County press release.

Rader’s agenda for the commission in 2019 includes:

Continue upgrade of public works infrastructure (water, sewer, roads and drainage).

Disburse SPLOST funds through countywide projects list.

Improve economic development.

Expand the Board of Commissioners’ capacity for policy analysis and implementation.