The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closure

Jan. 11-12, ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Jan. 18-19, northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Jan. 11, 9 p.m., through Jan. 14, 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, three right lanes closed with detour.

I-285 ramp closure

Jan. 13-15, westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Jan. 11-12 and 14-18, eastbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Jan. 11-12 and 14-18, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, two left lanes, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Jan. 14-18, westbound between Ga. 400 and Glenridge Drive, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Jan. 18-19, eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway lane closures

Jan. 14-18, eastbound to Barfield Road southbound, one right-turn lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Jan. 15 and 18, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

On Jan. 14-18, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Lake Forrest Drive will have flagging on all lanes between Allen Road and Northwood Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.