A five-story multifamily residential development is proposed to be built on an approximately 5-acre undeveloped site in Lenox Park. The proposed project is described as a “senior living community” for people 55 and older and is also the first project to meet Brookhaven’s new zoning code that requires 10 percent workforce housing.

The property at 1035, 1045, 1055 and 1065 Lenox Blvd. is owned by Bellsouth Telecommunications. The developer, Atlanta-based Greystar GP, is set to go before the city’s Planning Commission on Feb. 6 to seek approval to remove the current site plans for the property.

The vacant property is currently zoned for two office buildings with six and eight stories, according to plans filed with the city. A community development plan for the office park does not include approval for apartments.

The proposed development would include 199 apartments for seniors age 55 and older, according to a letter of intent on file with the city of Brookhaven. The development would be “an active adult residential community,” the document states.

In 2017, a developer proposed to build a six-story apartment complex with 273 units on the same undeveloped site. The developer withdrew plans following backlash from residents living in the area who complained of traffic and density.

The five-building Lenox Park office complex, located near the Buckhead border, was bought in August by a real estate firm.

The 32-acre office park along Lenox Park Boulevard has long been occupied by AT&T offices. Bridge Investment Group, the new owner, says it will renovate 1277 Lenox Park Boulevard, a seven-story tower that AT&T recently vacated. The renovation is for speculative office space geared for any type of potential tenant, a spokesperson said.