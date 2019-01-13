A six-story hotel is included in revised plans for a proposed redevelopment on Peachtree Road where Brookhaven City Hall now sits. The project also would include a new office building, retail space and parking decks.

Developer Taylor Mathis is seeking a municipal tax abatement, according to documents on file with the city.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will take up requests for variances from the developer for the hotel at its Jan. 16 meeting.

The proposed redevelopment of about 6 acres at 4362, 4364, 4370, 4392 and 4400 includes tearing down City Hall to make way for a new six-story office and retail building. The proposed hotel would go at the corner of Peachtree Road and Hermance Drive, where an urgent care center now sits.

An existing five-story office building would remain.

The city has a lease with the property owner, Delta Life Insurance, for the City Hall building until 2024. The lease agreement includes a provision that either party can get out of the lease with a nine-month notice. The city has not received any notice of when redevelopment may begin.

The proposed hotel includes rooftop bar and other space that would be open to the public, according to Mike Irby of Taylor Mathis. The hotel would include outdoor café seating for the public, he said.