The city of Dunwoody presented Citizen Commendation certificates to a man who helped capture a suspect who stole a wallet from an elderly shopper and to a mail carrier who noticed suspicious activity on his longtime route, alerted police who investigated and made an arrest of a identity theft suspect.

The commendations were presented at the City Council’s Jan. 14 meeting.

Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan presented Craig Charles Dowling a Citizen Commendation for his actions on Nov. 8 when he chased down and tackled a suspect for allegedly snatching the wallet of a 77-year-old shopper at the Publix in Dunwoody Village. Police Detective Jared Bradley arrived moments later and took the suspect into custody and the victim’s property was returned, according to city officials.

“We don’t necessarily encourage citizens to tackle suspects,” Grogan said at the meeting. But it was important to recognized Dowling’s actions “because we can’t do it all ourselves,” Grogan added.

Grogan and City Councilmember Pam Tallmadge presented a Citizen Commendation to Kevin Addison, a 38-year employee with the U.S. Postal Service for his role in helping nab a suspected mail thief who was targeting the Wynterhall neighborhood.

According to police, Addison noticed suspicious mail holds on his route in the neighborhood where he’s delivered mail for 15 years and told his supervisors. Police were notified of the suspicious activity and conducted a sting operation that resulted in the arrest of one suspect charged with identity theft.

Tallmadge, who lives in Wynterhall, praised Addison as did the approximate dozen residents of the neighborhood who showed up at the meeting to congratulate him. “You are so loved,” Tallmadge told Addison. Addison thanked the city and the residents and said it was a highlight of his career.