The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police is among the groups nationwide that have endorsed the security alarm model ordinance authored by an industry organization opposing Sandy Springs’ regulations.

The Security Industry Alarm Coalition, one of the groups behind the lawsuit against Sandy Springs, believes the model ordinance would reduce false-alarms by better training users and improving their equipment, as well as fining them directly rather than fining the alarm companies like Sandy Springs does. Stan Martin, the executive director of SIAC, said the dismissal of the lawsuit was appealed Jan. 10.

But Sandy Springs says it used a previous model ordinance from the industry in 2013 and saw little improvement in false alarms, leading the city to adopt the new system.

Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn, who serves as the alarm systems committee chair for the GACP said the group has made the endorsement because it believes false alarm ordinances should fine citizens instead of the alarm companies, and opposes requiring verification before a law enforcement response.

“In our view, it’s not fair to fine the alarm companies,” he said.

Ordinances that require verification hinder crime prevention, he said. Flynn believes law enforcement should arrive as soon as an alarm goes off, not when a crime is in progress, he said.

“I want to get there as soon as I can,” he said.

Marietta has an ordinance that fines citizens for false alarms, which have dropped by 70 percent since adopting that strategy, Flynn said.

“It’s manageable for us, and the crime rate has gone down,” he said.