The Dunwoody Homeowners Association honored former state Sen. Fran Millar and EEP Events at its annual meeting held Jan. 13 at the Dunwoody Nature Center’s North Woods Pavilion.

Millar, Dunwoody, who was defeated in November by Democrat Sally Harrell for the Senate District 40 seat, was awarded the DHA’s Community Service Award for his 20 years at the legislature.

EEP Productions, owned by Dunwoody residents Jimmy and Leah Economos, was named Business of the Year. EEP Events organizes all the logistics for the DHA’s annual Fourth of July parade and the Light Up Dunwoody yearly holiday event.

At the meeting, DHA President Adrienne Duncan was elected to serve another three years on the executive board, including another year as president. Bill Grossman was elected as an at-large member of the executive board. Other members of the executive board are Su Ellis as vice president, John Sparks as treasurer and Gerri Penn as secretary.

Also at the meeting, City Councilmember and key organizer for the Fourth of July parade Pam Tallmadge announced the parade’s 2019 theme is “Happy birthday, Dunwoody” in honor of its 10th anniversary and that the grand marshals for the parade will be Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan and senior members of the department.

The DHA is an influential community organization with about 1,000 members and represents homeowners when it comes to ongoing development in the city.