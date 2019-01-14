The Springs Cinema & Taphouse will host its first movie premiere Jan. 19 showing a film made by a local producer.

Filmed entirely in Georgia, “In The Moment” is about “a naive small-town girl who decides to move to Atlanta to pursue acting” and was produced by Sandy Springs resident Kevin Greene, a press release said.

The theater, located at 5920 Roswell Road, has undergone a major renovation and name change after being sold in 2017. The Springs will show the movie until Jan. 23, the release said.

“There were several reasons why premiering our film at The Springs Cinema was an obvious choice,” Greene said in the release. “As an indie filmmaker, I love that this theater is locally-owned and operated, and the all-encompassing renovations have made it one of the most gorgeous theaters in the city.”

The entire cast and crew are comprised of local Atlantans, including writer and director Miles Triplett and stars Samantha VanSickle and Demarcus Curry, the release said.

For more information, see springscinema.com.