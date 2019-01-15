The city of Atlanta has launched a new building permit tool aimed at simplifying development.

The online service, called the ATL Permit Navigator, will help guide developers and business owners through complex projects such as renovations and new business development, a press release announced. The service allows developers to navigate through zoning and building regulations, pay fees and obtain licenses, the release said.

“This tool is part of our continuous efforts to improve the citizen permitting experience,” said Tim Keane, the planning commissioner, in the release. “Bringing this information online and available at any time of day empowers users to feel comfortable and informed before navigating the permit process. It will also help to reduce their discovery process from weeks down to a few minutes.”

For more information or to use the tool, visit permits.atlantaga.gov.