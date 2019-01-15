The South City Kitchen restaurant’s local spot was named the Buckhead Business of the Year for 2018 at the Jan. 15 annual luncheon of the Buckhead Business Association.

Operated by Fifth Group Restaurants, South City Kitchen opened in 2016 in the tower at 3350 Peachtree Road next to the Buckhead MARTA Station. It has sister locations in Midtown, Smyrna and Alpharetta. Steve Simon of Fifth Group and Michael Robertson of the restaurant accepted the award, which recognizes newer businesses that are growing and known for charitable contributions to the neighborhood.

Other Business of the Year nominees included: Cheesecaked; the local shop of Crafted; Ecohome Atlanta; and the Buckhead store of Warby Parker. The awards and nominations were presented by Reporter Newspapers.

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award went to Tammy Stokes of Café West Express at 3792 Roswell Road.

The meeting, held at the Westin Buckhead Atlanta hotel, marked the debut of new BBA president Julie Bailey of UBS Wealth Management, who took over from 2018 president Chris Godfrey.

“It is my goal to help this organization be as dynamic and vibrant as the community with which we share a name,” Bailey told the large audience, laying out a new effort to have expert speakers and “thought leaders” at the BBA’s frequent breakfast and lunch programs.

The keynote speaker was Rich McKay, president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, who discussed preparations for the Feb. 3 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the success of the Atlanta United soccer team, among other topics.

Other award-winners at the luncheon included:

Sam Massell Bullish on Buckhead Award: David Coxon, head of Georgia Primary Bank and former BBA president.

Buckhead Beautification Award: The Hanover Buckhead Village luxury apartment tower at Roswell Road and Irby Avenue next to the Buckhead Theatre.

Triple Bottom Line Award for environmental sustainability: Highwood Properties.

Buckhead Mobility Champion Award for commuting options: Vacation Express.