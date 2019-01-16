Students at North Springs Charter High School will participate in a reading program made possible by a grant from the Sandy Springs Society.

The $12,000 grant will provide funding for 130 students who are non-English speakers or in special education programs to participate in an online reading program, a press release announced.

“We appreciate this grant from the Sandy Springs Society as a vital seed fund to launch and embed this program in our curriculum at North Springs,”

Principal Scott Hanson said in the release. “We expect it to significantly help many students with this most important life skill.”

This is the fifth grant the school has received from the Sandy Springs Society in the past five years, according to the release.