Three state Senators that represent Sandy Springs and Buckhead were picked to chair committees on Jan. 15.

The chair positions are selected by Senate leadership and hear legislation that falls under their committees.

Sen. John Albers, a Republican who represents parts of Sandy Springs, remains the chair of the public safety committee. In his role as the chair last session, Albers formed and led a school safety study committee that investigated ways to further secure schools.

Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who represents parts of Buckhead and Sandy Springs, will chair the special judiciary committee. This committee assists the general judicial committee and hears legislation related to the courts in both civil and criminal law, according to the Senate website.

Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, a Republican representing parts of Sandy Springs, was picked to lead the ethics committee, which investigates complaints against senators by the public or staff and hears legislation on election and voting issues, the website said.

For the full list of committee assignments, see the Senate website.