The program that provides a free camp for children with cancer has opened its first office at the Davis Academy.

The program, Aurora Day Camp, is run by the Sunrise Association and started a camp at the Sandy Springs school in 2018.

Following the success of the inaugural summer, Aurora Day Camp has named the Davis Academy as its first office location, a press release announced. The camp will also be returning this summer, the release said.

“The Davis Academy has been an incredible partner to Aurora Day Camp and has been instrumental in making our day camp a reality for the Atlanta community,” said Greg Hill, Aurora Day Camp’s executive director, in the release. “Our new office location will further our efforts to impact the lives of children affected by cancer in the metropolitan Atlanta area.”

For more information, visit auroradaycamp.org.