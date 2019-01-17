Robert “Bob” Gordon Lundsten, a former president of the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, neighborhood activist and avid gardener, died on Jan. 16, 2019. He was 65.

A memorial service is set for Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road. A reception will follow at noon at the Dunwoody Country Club, 1600 Dunwoody Club Drive.

City Councilmember Terry Nall, who noted Lundsten was also known as “Farmer Bob” and at one time wrote a blog under that name, praised Lundsten’s work on behalf of the residents of Dunwoody, especially his work in helping raise some $70,000 to buy AEDs for every city police car after the city was incorporated a decade ago.

“As soon as [the] Dunwoody Police Department was formed, Bob initiated a community fundraising effort to equip every Dunwoody Police vehicle with an AED unit for heart attack calls, as Dunwoody Police was more likely to be first on the scene,” Nall said in a written statement. “Over the last 10 years, many ‘saves’ from these AED units have been reported.”

Lundsten’s parents worked for the Salvation Army, Nall said, and he recalled him sharing fond memories of his childhood.

“I’m confident Bob heard kettle bells ringing when he was called home,” Nall said. “Our prayers are with Bob’s entire family for God’s comfort. Dunwoody is a better place because he came by our way. He will be missed, but not forgotten.”

Lundsten served on the DeKalb County Planning Commission before Dunwoody was incorporated and then served on the Dunwoody Planning Commission. He served as DHA president in 1985 and 1987. In 2009, he received the DHA’s Community Service Award.

In 2010, Lundsten was appointed chief of staff to DeKalb County Commissioner Elaine Boyer, who represented north DeKalb for more than 20 years. Boyer pleaded guilty in 2014 to using her county credit card to pay for personal items and defrauding taxpayers. She served a year in federal prison.

In 2016, Lundsten was reprimanded by the DeKalb Ethics Board for using his county credit card for personal expenses.

A sometimes-outspoken critic of city officials, Lundsten in recent years took on Mayor Denis Shortal and the City Council after they attempted to formally ban DHA members from serving on both the DHA executive board and on a city board, such as the Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Commission. He also voiced strong opposition to the city’s recent move to loosen architectural restrictions in the Dunwoody Village Overlay district, an overlay he helped create as a member of the DHA.

For many years, Lundsten ran the popular “Dunwoody Farmer Bob” blog where he wrote about gardening and local politics.