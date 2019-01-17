Applications for adults and teens to apply for Leadership Sandy Springs and its high school program, Youth Leadership Sandy Springs, for the 2019-2020 year are now available.

Thirty-six adults will be chosen for the nine-month leadership development program that began 32 years ago. Participants are chosen based on prior leadership and community service, potential to contribute to the future of Sandy Springs, diversity and desire to be involved. Applicants must live or work in Sandy Springs, and, if selected, pay a “tuition” of around $2,500, with some scholarships available.

Students entering their sophomore or junior years in 2019 and who live or go to school in Sandy Springs can apply for the YLSS program, which was launched in 2011. If selected, applicants pay a “tuition” of $500, with some scholarships available.

In the class, students get leadership training and teamwork experience along with learning about the community’s government, environment, public safety, economy and social services. At the end of the year, they create a group service project.

Some examples of YLSS outings include going to City Hall to see how government works, meet a Fulton County judge and tour a jail to learn about the criminal justice system, wade through creeks to explore environmental changes, visit local entrepreneurs and corporate business executives to understand possible career choices, and build communication and leadership skills through workshops and group activities, YLSS said in a press release.

The LSS application deadline is March 15, with more information available here. The YLSS application deadline is March 16, with more information available here.