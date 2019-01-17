Salesforce’s 600-job expansion of its Atlanta regional hub and renaming of the Buckhead tower that houses it came with a $2 million grant as a state incentive.

The technology company’s expansion was announced in October and touted in state and corporate press releases as a $12.25 million investment with no mention of the incentive request or offer.

The $2 million Regional Economic Business Assistance grant was approved Jan. 8, according to Andrew Capezzuto, general counsel of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and will be delivered via Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development agency.

According to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ website, “REBA funds may be used to finance various fixed-asset needs of a company including infrastructure, real estate acquisition, construction, or machinery and equipment.”

Salesforce did not immediately respond to questions about why it sought the incentive and how it intends to spend the money.

The company is expanding in a 34-floor skyscraper at 950 East Paces Ferry Road formerly known as the Atlanta Plaza and now called the Salesforce Atlanta Tower. The expansion involves adding 600 employees over five years, starting this year.