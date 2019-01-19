Fulton County school transfer applications will be due Feb. 28.

The deadline applies to students and parents seeking a hardship transfer for medical reasons, curriculum differences and child care situations or for employees’ children.

To apply for a hardship transfer or to renew a current one, parents can use a form on the district’s website, at fultonschools.org. Hard-copy applications are only required for medical transfers, which require medical providers’ signatures and documentation.

The deadline for submitting a transfer application is Feb. 28, 4:30 p.m., with no exceptions or extensions granted.