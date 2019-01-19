Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated in several different ways in Reporter Newspapers communities on Jan. 21.

For full details, click on the headline of each event below.

Atlanta History Center free programs

The history museum in Buckhead will offer free admission and a wide variety of programs about African American and Civil Rights history.

Brookhaven MLK Day dinner

The city will host its annual dinner at Lynwood Community Center, once the site of the segregated Lynwood schools, whose students integrated the DeKalb School System in 1968.

Dunwoody MLK Day of Service

Dunwoody marks the day with a variety of volunteer events based from Brook Run Park.

Sandy Springs MLK Day Tribute

Sandy Springs hosts a tribute event that highlights a local nonprofit social service agency. This year’s organization is Los Niños Primero.