From Brookhaven Police reports dated Dec. 23 through Jan. 6. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

1400 block of N. Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 23, in the morning, an armed street robbery was reported.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 23, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Dec. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with theft by deception.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 23, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

1200 block of Kendrick Road — On Dec. 23, in the evening, an entering auto incident was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 24, in the morning, a no-forced entry burglary at a home was reported.

2400 block of E. Club Drive — On Dec. 25, in the early morning, a theft was reported.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

1300 block of N. Cliff Valley Road — On Dec. 26, after midnight, items were stolen from a car.

1300 block of Telford Drive — On Dec. 26, in the morning, a no-forced entry burglary to a residence was reported.

1400 block of Dresden Drive — On Dec. 26, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

1500 block of Dresden Drive — On Dec. 26, a man was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

1300 block of Doublegate Drive — On Dec. 26, at night, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

2400 block of Cove Circle — On Dec. 27, in the early morning, two people were arrested and charged with burglary.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 27, in the morning, a no-forced entry burglary to a residence was reported.

1500 block of Lake Hearn Drive — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a theft of services report was made. A woman was also arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

4300 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 27, at night, items were stolen from a car.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 28, in the afternoon, a forced entry burglary to a nonresidence was reported.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 29, in the afternoon, a no-forced entry burglary to a residence was reported.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 29, at night, a robbery involving a gun at a business was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 30, at midnight, an entering auto incident was reported.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 30, in the early morning, items were stolen from a car.

1000 block of Pine Grove Avenue — On Dec. 30, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 30, at noon, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

1700 block of Buckhead Lane — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, a no-forced entry burglary to a residence was reported.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Dec. 30, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 30, at night, a street robbery involving a gun was reported.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 31, in the early morning, a carjacking took place.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 31, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

3800 block of Buford Highway – On Dec. 31, at night, a theft was reported.

North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 2, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 5, in the early morning, three people were arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Jan. 5, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Assault

1400 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 25, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with simple assault.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 25, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

3100 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 25, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 25, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

3400 block of Durden Drive — On Dec. 25, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.

2100 block of Havenwood Trail — On Dec. 26, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with family violence.

1900 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 27, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

3000 block of Brookhaven View — On Dec. 29, in the early morning, an aggravated assault was reported.

1300 block of Dresden Drive — On Dec. 29, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

2000 block of Fairway Circle — On Dec. 30, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 30, in the early morning, an aggravated assault involving cutting was reported.

1600 block of Oglethorpe Drive — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with simple assault.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with family violence.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with battery.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 31, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 31, in the afternoon, a man was accused of and arrested on rape charges.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with simple battery. Another for simple assault.

100 block of Lincoln Court — On Jan. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with family violence.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 1, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 1, at night, a man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 3, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with family violence.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with battery.

Arrests

1500 block of W. Nancy Creek Drive — On Dec. 23, after midnight, a man and a woman were arrested and charged with being in a park after hours.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 23, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

2600 block of Osborne Road — On Dec. 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with obstruction and interference.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 23, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

1200 block of Sylvan Circle — On Dec. 23, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm or weapon during the attempt of a crime and possession of a controlled substance. Another man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession a few hours later.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with setting off fireworks in an illegal location or hours of use.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 24, in the early morning, two people were arrested and charged with entering autos.

1900 block of Saxon Valley — On Dec. 24, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 24, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 24, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 24, at night, a man was arrested and charged with criminal interference with government property.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 26, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving without insurance.

2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 26, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with obstruction and interference.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 26, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 26, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 26, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

Northeast Expressway/ N. Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 26, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, two men were arrested and charged with marijuana possession of less than one ounce.

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 27, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed

3500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and consumption.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with resisting an officer.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 28, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and consumption.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 29, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 29, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 29, at night, a man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and consumption.

500 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 30, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 31, at night, a man was arrested and charged with failing to yield.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 31, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 31, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Dec. 31, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

2200 block of Briarwood Way — On Jan. 1, in the evening, two men were arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 1, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 2, at midnight, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

300 block of Town Boulevard — On Jan. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with obstruction and interference.

3500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 2, at night, a man was arrested and charged with obstruction and interference.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 2, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 3, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 3, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 3, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

4000 block of Summit Boulevard — On Jan. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with criminal receipt of goods or services.

300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 5, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

1800 block of Clairmont Way — On Jan. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

Other incidents

3500 block of Parkside Drive — On Dec. 23, in the early morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

1200 block of Dresden Drive — On Dec. 23, in the morning, a TAS alert was issued.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 24, in the early morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 24, in the morning, an abandoned car was recovered.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 25, in the early morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

3100 block of Gables Drive — On Dec. 26, in the morning, an impersonation-fraud incident was reported.

300 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Dec. 26, in the afternoon, a stalking incident was reported.

1400 block of Keys Crossing/Briarwood Road — On Dec. 26, in the afternoon, a hit and run was reported.

2400 block of E. Club Drive/Peachtree Road — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a hit and run was reported.

300 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Dec. 29, in the evening, an invasion of privacy incident was reported.