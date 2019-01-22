A controversial plan to build a large daycare center in Brookhaven’s Ashford Park neighborhood has been scrapped.

Foundation Academy had sought to build a two-story, 14,000-square-foot daycare center at Clairmont Road and Bragg Street, a plan that required rezoning. After neighborhood and city Planning Commission opposition, a Foundation Academy requested City Council permission Jan. 22 to withdraw the plan “just to be able to reassess our options.” The council approved the request, essentially sending Foundation Academy back to the drawing board.

A large number of residents had opposed the plan for its size and possible traffic effects, and the Planning Commission on Jan. 9 recommended denial. Along the way, one resident called the plan an “800-pound gorilla in a chicken coop,” and Planning Commission chair Stan Segal called the project’s scale a “self-inflicted wound.”