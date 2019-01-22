From Dunwoody Police reports dated Dec. 23 through Jan. 6. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of larceny.

4100 block of Townsend Lane — On Dec. 23, in the afternoon, a larceny incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 23, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 23, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 24, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 24, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident occurred.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 24, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 24, in the afternoon, a larceny incident was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 24, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

6700 block of Peachtree Boulevard — On Dec. 24, in the evening, a mail theft incident was reported.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Dec. 24, at night, items were stolen from a car.

2400 block of Stonington Road — On Dec. 24, at night, a residential mail theft incident was reported.

2400 block of Stonington Road — On Dec. 25, in the afternoon, a residential mail theft incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Dec. 26, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Dec. 26, at night, items were stolen from a car.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1300 block of Valley View Road — On Dec. 30, at noon, items were reported missing from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of burglary of a non-residence.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2300 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, a residential mail theft incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 31, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 2, in the evening, a larceny incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 2, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Jan. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 3, in the morning, items were reported missing from a car.

Assault

2400 block of Jett Ferry Road — On Dec. 23, in the afternoon, an aggravated assault involving a weapon was reported. Later that evening, a man was arrested at 6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

6100 block of Peachford Circle — On Dec. 24, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Dec. 28, in the morning, a simple assault was reported.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Dec. 28, in the morning, a simple assault was reported.

2000 block of Womack Road — On Dec. 28, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault during a domestic dispute.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 31, in the evening, an assault involving intimidation was reported.

5200 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, at night, a man was arrested and accused of assault. A family member was arrested and accused of obstruction.

8100 block of Madison Drive — On Jan. 1, in the early morning,an assault was reported and a wanted person was located and arrested.

4800 block of Kings Down Road — On Jan. 2, in the morning, a simple battery was reported.

Arrests

4500 block of Shallowford Road — On Dec. 23, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 23, in the morning, three people were arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2200 block of Ashbury Square — On Dec. 23, at night, a man was arrested and accused of assault and intimidation.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 24, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Dec. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of the possession of dangerous drugs.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of possession of amphetamines.

100 block of N. Shallowford Road — On Dec. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 29, in the morning, a man received a citation for marijuana possession of less than one ounce.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 29, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Dec. 30, in the early morning, two men were found in possession of burglary tools. One was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling while another was also found in possession of amphetamines.

I-285 WB/Peachtree-Dunwoody Road— On Dec. 30, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of providing false representations to the police or city department.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4600 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Road — On Jan. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1400 block of Womack Road — On Jan. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4600 block of Peachtree Place — On Jan. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of amphetamine possession.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center — On Jan. 5, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Other incidents

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Dec. 23, at night, someone struck an unattended vehicle and fled.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 24, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident occurred.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 27, in the morning, a harassing communications call was reported.

4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Dec. 27, in the morning, there as an incident regarding opium.

6200 block of Abercorn Avenue — On Dec. 29, at night, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.