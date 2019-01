Many Dunwoody residents braved freezing temperatures to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. with a “Day of Service” at Brook Run Park Jan. 21. Volunteers donated food and assisted with cleanups and plantings around the North Peachtree Road park. Participating organizations included the city, the Dunwoody Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, the Community Assistance Center, Second Helpings Atlanta, the Dunwoody Nature Center, the Daffodil Project and Trees Atlanta.

Photos by Phil Mosier.