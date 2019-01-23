The Atlanta History Center offered free admission and a wide variety of African American and Civil Rights history programming on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 21.
Among the programming at the museum on West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead were Civil Rights-related art-making, a film of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and immersive role-playing as African American soldiers in the Civil War and as the “Freedom Riders” who challenged segregated bus service in the 1960s.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
John Dorsey helps to lead a group of children in a re-enactment of the Congress of Racial Equality’s “Freedom Rides” of the 1960s, where black and white Civil Rights activists rode buses together in the South to challenge illegal segregation of riders, and faced violent reactions from police, mobs and the Ku Klux Klan.
Dorsey leads the Freedom Ride participants in a re-enactment of a KKK attack on riders.
Caroline Sparsoe, 7, takes part in the Freedom Ride re-enactment.
Artwork made by children is displayed in the History Center’s lobby.