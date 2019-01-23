The Atlanta History Center offered free admission and a wide variety of African American and Civil Rights history programming on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 21.

Among the programming at the museum on West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead were Civil Rights-related art-making, a film of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and immersive role-playing as African American soldiers in the Civil War and as the “Freedom Riders” who challenged segregated bus service in the 1960s.

Photos by Phil Mosier.