The city of Brookhaven hosted its annual MLK Day Dinner and Celebration on Jan. 21 to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The event was held at the Lynwood Park Recreation Center, the former school for the Lynwood Park community. The school was open for decades but closed in 1968 when students were integrated into the DeKalb County School System. The Lynwood students are now known as the “Lynwood Trailblazers.”
Former Lynwood Park resident U.S. Army Brigadier General Richard Dix gave the keynote speech, urging people to “stay true to the principles that Dr. King stood for.”
“Love will conquer hate if we stay the course,” he said.
The event included a dinner and live entertainment.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Mel Pender, who grew up in Lynwood Park, went on to win an Olympic gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics in the 4X100 relay.
Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Richard Dix, a former Lynwood Park resident, gave the keynote speech.
Steve Wallace, a “Lynwood Trailblazer,” played for the San Francisco 49ers where he was part of three Super Bowl championships.
Enjoying the dinner are, from left, Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura, retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Richard Dix, Planning Commission Member Johh Funny, and Police Foundation President J.D. Clockadale.
The former school was known as the Lynwood Rattlers.
Janice Chapman was a member of the 1969 class of Lynwood Park Elementary and High School.