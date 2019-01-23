The city of Brookhaven hosted its annual MLK Day Dinner and Celebration on Jan. 21 to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event was held at the Lynwood Park Recreation Center, the former school for the Lynwood Park community. The school was open for decades but closed in 1968 when students were integrated into the DeKalb County School System. The Lynwood students are now known as the “Lynwood Trailblazers.”

Former Lynwood Park resident U.S. Army Brigadier General Richard Dix gave the keynote speech, urging people to “stay true to the principles that Dr. King stood for.”

“Love will conquer hate if we stay the course,” he said.

The event included a dinner and live entertainment.

Photos by Phil Mosier.